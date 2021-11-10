First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.