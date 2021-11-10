First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Heartland Financial USA worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

