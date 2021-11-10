First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,189,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Evolent Health by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,663. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

