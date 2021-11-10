First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 72.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.