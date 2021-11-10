First Trust Advisors LP Takes $6.02 Million Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Global Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

GIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

