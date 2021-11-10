First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.52

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $25.04. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 188,635 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 27.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 78,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

