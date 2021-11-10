Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

FCUUF stock remained flat at $$0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 868,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.69.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

