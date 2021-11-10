Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -234.18 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.