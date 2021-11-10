Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $134.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

