Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 59,362 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

