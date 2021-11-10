Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 168,799 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1,393.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,799 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 459,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 100,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

