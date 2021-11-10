Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 25,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,227. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

