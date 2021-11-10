Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $13.05 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,822. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45.

