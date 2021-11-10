Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 446,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.