Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 199,873 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

