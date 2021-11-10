Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLUX opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

