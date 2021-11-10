Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.35, but opened at $46.65. Flywire shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 9,931 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

