Folgory Coin (FLG) Reaches One Day Volume of $49,279.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $49,279.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

