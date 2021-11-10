Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of FOR opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Forestar Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

