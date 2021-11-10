Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
