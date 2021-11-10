Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

