Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.