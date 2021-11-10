Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $225.56 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

