Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.24

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,088. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.