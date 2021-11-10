freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.18 ($27.27).

Shares of FNTN opened at €22.49 ($26.46) on Wednesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.37.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

