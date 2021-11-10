freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

