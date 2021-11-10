freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44.
freenet Company Profile
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.