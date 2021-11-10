Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $39.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,316,848. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,077,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.