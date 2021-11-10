Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMS. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $823,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

