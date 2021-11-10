Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

