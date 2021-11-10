Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

