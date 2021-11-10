Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $154.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $175.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.23.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.88 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

