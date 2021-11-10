Friendz Trading 22.4% Lower This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $499,806.63 and $168,767.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

