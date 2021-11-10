Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tennant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,811 shares of company stock valued at $583,960 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,403. Tennant has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

