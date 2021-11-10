Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2,715.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RIO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. 109,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

