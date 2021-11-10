Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

