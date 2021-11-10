Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 197.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.50.

AVGO traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.49. 12,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $563.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.81. The company has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.