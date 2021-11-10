FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 102.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.0%.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,517. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $527,668. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS KKR Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

