FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 13.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 379,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,627,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

