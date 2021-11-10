Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells 24,728 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 54,811 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,071,555.05.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76.

On Thursday, October 14th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05.

Funko stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

