FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Athene in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $14.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Athene stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. Athene has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter valued at $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Athene by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Athene by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $1,265,973. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

