FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $45.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $37.79. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,669.85.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,648.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,421.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,310.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

