FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Issued By Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

