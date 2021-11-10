FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Etsy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $258.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.33. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 243.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock worth $54,721,045 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

