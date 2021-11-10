FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By Oppenheimer

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

