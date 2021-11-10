FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

