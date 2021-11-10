FY2021 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Increased by Truist Securiti

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -106.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

