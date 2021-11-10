FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of BCYC opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $444,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.