FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $10.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

CRL stock opened at $383.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.62 and its 200 day moving average is $389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.