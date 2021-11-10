FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Boosted by KeyCorp

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

CCK stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

