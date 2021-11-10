FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Reduced by Analyst

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. Koppers has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

