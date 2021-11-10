FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Reduced by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

LINC stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

